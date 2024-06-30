Vicus Capital Sells 2,747 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,020. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.