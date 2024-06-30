Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 3,716 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.24 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

