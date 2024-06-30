Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1,234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 115,144 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

