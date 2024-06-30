Vicus Capital Makes New $301,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD opened at $290.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $277.90. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $210.65 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

