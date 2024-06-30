Vicus Capital Makes New $257,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $228.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

