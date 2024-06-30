Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

