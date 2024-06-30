Vicus Capital Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
