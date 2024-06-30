Vicus Capital Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

