Vicus Capital Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

