Vicus Capital Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.