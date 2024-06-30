VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UBND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,703. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
