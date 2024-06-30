VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UBND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,703. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after purchasing an additional 952,062 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,946,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

