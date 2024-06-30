Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Downgraded by Desjardins to Sell

Desjardins lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.75.

VGCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Victoria Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 10.2 %

VGCX stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.45.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

