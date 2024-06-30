Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Via Renewables has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.35.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7605 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

