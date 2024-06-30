Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Via Renewables has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $23.75 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.