Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of VRT opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

