Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERY remained flat at $11.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.13. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Vericity

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

