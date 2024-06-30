Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.31 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and $1.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00630603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00121064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00273044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.