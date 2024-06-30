VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 505.7% in June

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 505.7% from the May 31st total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VCI Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VCIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 130,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,617. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

