Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 15.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

BND stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 4,824,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

