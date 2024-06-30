Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.