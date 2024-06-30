Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Raised by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 625,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

