Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
