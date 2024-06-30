Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

