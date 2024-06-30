Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 398,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,409. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

