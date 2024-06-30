Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $83.76. 4,090,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

