Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.21. The stock had a trading volume of 255,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.