Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $101.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
