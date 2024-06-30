Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. 991,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

