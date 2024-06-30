Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 351,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,933. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

