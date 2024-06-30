Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.