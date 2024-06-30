Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

