Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,914,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

