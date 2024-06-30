Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:VCEB)

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VCEB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 13,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

