Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:VCEB)

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS VCEB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 13,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
