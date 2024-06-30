Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.