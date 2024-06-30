VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 5th

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:MBBB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 17 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
