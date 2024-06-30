VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:DURA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 5,715 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.
About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF
