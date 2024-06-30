Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VALU opened at $43.07 on Friday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

