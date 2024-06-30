Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

VLY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

