USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Reaches $266,490.75 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $88.16 million and $266,490.75 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,783.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00625627 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00045549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

