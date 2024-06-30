US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $48.54.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
