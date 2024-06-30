Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 37,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,660. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.