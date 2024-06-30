Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $184.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.32. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

