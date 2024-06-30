United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.40.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $646.73 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in United Rentals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.