United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ UG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
