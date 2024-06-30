United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

