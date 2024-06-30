Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

