Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.