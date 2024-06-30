UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in UniFirst by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,216,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

