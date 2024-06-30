UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average is $215.03. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $270.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,106 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

