Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
TBXXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
About Turmalina Metals
