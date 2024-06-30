Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

TBXXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

