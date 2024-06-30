Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

IP stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in International Paper by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

