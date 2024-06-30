Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tronox

Tronox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tronox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169,544 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.